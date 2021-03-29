Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $351.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $280.90 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

