Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 31,539 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.86 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $226.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

