Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 516.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,028.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,784.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

