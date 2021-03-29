Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 167.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

