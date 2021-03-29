Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 347.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,941 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

