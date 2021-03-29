Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 249.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

