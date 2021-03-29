Cetera Investment Advisers Has $15.97 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 410.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $504.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.