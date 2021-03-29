Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1,983.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,327 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.