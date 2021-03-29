Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 42,990 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $301.99 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $325.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

