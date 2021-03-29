Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.