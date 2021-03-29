Chainlink (LINK) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

