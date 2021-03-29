Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.23. 26,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,934,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

About Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.