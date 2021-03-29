Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,560 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Kilroy Realty worth $59,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.