Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,167 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Everest Re Group worth $62,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $250.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.27 and its 200 day moving average is $225.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

