Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,827 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Chegg worth $58,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

CHGG stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -426.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $115.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

