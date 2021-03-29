Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Exact Sciences worth $62,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

