Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of 10x Genomics worth $64,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $166.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

