Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $59,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM opened at $167.58 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

