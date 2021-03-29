Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,856 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Nasdaq worth $64,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $150.72 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $150.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

