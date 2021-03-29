Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,568 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Webster Financial worth $59,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

