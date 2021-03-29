Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,635 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of XPO Logistics worth $59,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

