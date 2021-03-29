Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Bank OZK worth $65,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 153,776 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

