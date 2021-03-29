Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Lamar Advertising worth $64,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.