Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Brown & Brown worth $61,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $46.19 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

