Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.79 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $58,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $43.17 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -539.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

