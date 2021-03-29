Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $59.57 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Mohawk Industries worth $59,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $195.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $196.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

