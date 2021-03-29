Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $60.75 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Globe Life worth $60,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YCG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.46 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

