Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61.59 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of IPG Photonics worth $61,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $206.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.92 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.