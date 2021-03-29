Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $63 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $63,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

COR opened at $121.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

