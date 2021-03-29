Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.18 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of EPAM Systems worth $64,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 255,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 72,614 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $387.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.31.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

