Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of TopBuild worth $63,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $264,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 560.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $213.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.09 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

