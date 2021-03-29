Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $65.18 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Crown worth $65,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

