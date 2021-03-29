Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $65.82 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Nuance Communications worth $65,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

