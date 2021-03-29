Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of W. R. Berkley worth $61,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.