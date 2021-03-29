Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Brixmor Property Group worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.52 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

