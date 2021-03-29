Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 132,738 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Rexnord worth $60,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rexnord by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexnord by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

