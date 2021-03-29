Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 133,073 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of OneMain worth $58,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

OMF stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.80%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.