Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 178,196 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of AGCO worth $58,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 146,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AGCO stock opened at $142.54 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

