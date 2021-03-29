Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,302 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of American Campus Communities worth $62,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.