Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,740 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of CubeSmart worth $64,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CubeSmart by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

