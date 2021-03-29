Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,857 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Q2 worth $58,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Truist raised their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,211 shares of company stock worth $22,165,543. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

