Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Evergy worth $58,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

