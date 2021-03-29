Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of L Brands worth $64,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

LB opened at $61.60 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.