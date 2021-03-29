Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,093 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Newell Brands worth $58,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

