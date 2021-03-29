Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 475,360 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Altice USA worth $64,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its stake in Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 12.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Altice USA by 110.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of ATUS opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 184.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

