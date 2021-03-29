Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,383 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of LHC Group worth $64,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $195.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.26 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

