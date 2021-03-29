Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 562,531 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $65,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.