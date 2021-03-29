Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 88,867 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,867 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $59,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,985,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB opened at $51.30 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.