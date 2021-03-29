Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,562,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,240,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $45.20 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.