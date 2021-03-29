Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of SL Green Realty worth $59,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

